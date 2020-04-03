ANDERSON -- The Anderson University athletic department and athletic director Marcie Taylor have announced Duncan Vosburg will be the first head coach of the school's esports program.
"I am pleased to welcome Duncan Vosburg to Anderson University and to have him serve as the first head coach in Anderson University varsity esports history," Taylor said. "His vision for the program aligns with the values and mission of the institution. Vosburg brings valuable experience as a gamer and team leader, which will prove beneficial as he leads the esports program."
Vosburg is a nine-year veteran of League of Legends and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). He has racked up 5,000 hours in League of Legends, 2,400 hours in CS:GO and 400 hours in Rocket League. His esports proficiencies come in League of Legends, CS:GO, Rocket League and Overwatch.
Vosburg has competed in four different E-Sports Entertainment Association (ESEA) and FACEIT tournament leagues for CS:GO. In these tournaments, Vosburg has advanced to a semi-pro qualifier.
Vosburg is a founding member of the esports club at Liberty Christian School and competed with Liberty Christian in League of Legends for three years. He graduated from Liberty Christian in 2016. Vosburg has a degree in Computer Informatics from Ivy Tech and has completed hours at Ball State University towards a degree in Computer Information Systems.
"I am excited to come onboard and help create a healthy competitive environment for our students," Vosburg said. "I look forward to making collegiate esports a part of Anderson University's campus."
Anderson announced in early March it will be adding esports to its athletics program. The program will become a member of the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE), and the teams will begin competing in the fall of 2020. Persons interested in joining the Anderson esports team should complete the recruiting questionnaire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.