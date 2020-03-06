ANDERSON -- Anderson University is officially announcing esports as a part of its athletics program. The team will begin competing in the fall of 2020.
Esports, short for electronic sports, is a form of sport competition using video games. It usually takes the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions individually or as teams.
The university has had esports as a club since the spring of 2017. Dr. Justin Lambright, associate professor of mathematics, has been the faculty advisor for the club.
"Esports is a market which has seen incredible growth worldwide over the last few years and is projected to have a viewership over 250 million by 2022, which would rival or eclipse that of the NFL," said Lambright. "On the collegiate side, NACE (National Association of Collegiate Esports) has grown to include over 170 institutions as institutions across the country are getting on board."
Marcie Taylor, athletic director at Anderson University shares in the excitement, "It's the right time to provide those interested in an outstanding academic experience on our campus who also have the desire and ability to compete in collegiate esports at the next level the opportunity to do so."
The inaugural esports team will compete in League of Legends, Rocket League and CS:GO, with plans to add more games in the future.
The AU esports team will be open to both men and women, and tryouts will commence once the new esports coach is hired. Persons interested in the AU esports team should complete the recruiting questionnaire.
For information, visit anderson.edu/esports.
