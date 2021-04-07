DEFIANCE -- The Anderson University softball team split Tuesday's Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader against Defiance.
Defiance (10-11-1, 2-2 HCAC) took Game 1, 6-2. The Ravens (3-11, 2-2) bounced back with a 4-3 win in Game 2.
Kyleigh Lowry went 2-for-3 with an RBI double. Shenandoah's Faith Muterspaugh finished 2-for-3 with a run-scoring single. Pendleton Heights' Chloe Closser and Lexi Rankin each finished 2-for-4. The Pendleton Heights trio of Jayden Brown, Mickala Winans and Ally Hall rounded out Anderson's 11 hits with singles.
Closser went 2-for-3 with a double in Game 2. Rankin and Marcin each finished 2-for-4. Brown, Samantha Herron and Taylor Johnson rounded out Anderson's nine hits with singles. Johnson and Muterspaugh each drove in runs while Herron stole two bases.
Alexis Kern (1-4) earned the win. She struck out two batters, issued two walks and allowed three runs on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. Rankin picked up her second save of the season. She allowed no runs on one hit in 2/3 of an inning.
UP NEXT
Anderson travels to No. 13 Transylvania (13-7, 3-1) on Saturday.
