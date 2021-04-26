ADRIAN, Mich. -- The Anderson University softball team recorded a doubleheader split with Adrian on Sunday.
Adrian (15-11) posted an 8-0 win in six innings during Game 1. Anderson (9-15) then put together a 5-1 victory in Game 2.
In Game 1, Samantha Herron ripped a double while Taylor Johnson added a single for the Ravens.
During Game 2, Shenandoah's Faith Muterspaugh blasted a three-run home run, going 2-for-3. Pendleton Heights' Chloe Closser smashed a solo jack. Alysa Marcin ripped an RBI double while Johnson rounded out Anderson's six hits with a single.
Lexi Rankin (3-7) secured the win. She struck out three batters, issued five walks and allowed one run on five hits in 6 2/3 innings. Alexis Kern picked up her first save of the season. She retired the only batter she faced.
Anderson, which holds a 5-3 record in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play, travels to Franklin (15-9, 4-4) for a doubleheader Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
