ANDERSON -- The Anderson University softball team split a doubleheader Saturday against Mount St. Joseph to open Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play at the Raven Softball Field.
Anderson (2-10, 1-1 HCAC) charged to a 9-1 victory in six innings in Game 1. Mount St. Joseph (12-7, 1-1) took a 5-2 win in Game 2.
The Ravens navigated a tremendous non-conference gauntlet against opponents with a combined record of 62-21-1.
"I didn't know what to expect going in (on Saturday)," AU coach Tony Holloway said. "We were 1-9 coming in, but we've played some very stiff competition. I felt like we played a few good ballgames and just didn't get over the hump."
In the preseason HCAC poll, Transylvania (12-6, 2-0), ranked No. 13 in the latest National Fastpitch Coaches Association NCAA Division III poll, was picked as the favorite to win the conference. Mount St. Joseph came in second while Anderson was selected third.
Lexi Rankin (1-0) got the win for the Ravens in Game 1. She struck out two batters, issued two walks and allowed one run on four hits in six innings. Mount St. Joseph's only run came as a result of Sarah Miller scoring on a wild pitch.
"I want to talk about the pitching performance that we got from Lexi Rankin," Holloway said. "She gave up four hits. We had the one wild pitch that they scored on. I think she held (Mount St. Joseph) at bay pretty well, and the preseason conference poll says Mount St. Joseph is one of the two teams to beat."
Shenandoah's Faith Muterspaugh went 2-for-3 with four RBI. The sophomore from Middletown opened up a 1-1 game in the bottom of the third by ripping a two-out, three-run double. She produced another clutch two-out RBI single in the bottom of the fifth. A second run scored on the same play as a result of an error.
Pendleton Heights' Jayden Brown delivered the first home run of her career with a three-run blast for the walk-off win. She finished 2-for-4 with three RBI.
"Jayden Brown has never hit a home run in her life," Holloway said. "We put a hit-and-run on, and she hits one straight into the wind for a three-run homer to enforce the mercy rule."
Taylor Johnson went 2-for-3, Pendleton Heights' Chloe Closser doubled, and Kyleigh Lowry and Pendleton Heights' Ally Hall rounded out Anderson's nine hits with singles.
"All around, I think we played as good as I think we are capable of playing and the way I thought we would play quite a bit more, but again, outside of Taylor Johnson, everyone in this lineup has only had this year for college experience," Holloway said.
Miller (5-3) suffered the loss for the Lions. She fanned seven batters, issued three walks and surrendered nine runs (seven earned) on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. Entering Saturday, Miller held a 4-0 record against the Ravens and had held Anderson to just one run and seven hits in 23 1/3 innings.
"We put nine runs on (Miller) after she's only given up one run and seven hits in 23 1/3 innings against us," Holloway said. "I thought that spoke highly of us, and I thought we got some timely hitting."
Mount St. Joseph held a 5-0 lead for much of Game 2. The Ravens committed three errors in the first inning, which led to both of Mount St. Joseph's runs in the first. Brooke Otto cranked a three-run shot in the second to put the Lions ahead by five.
Kamryn McCool (6-2) kept Anderson's bats under control to get the win. She fanned 13 batters, yielded three walks and gave up two runs on two hits in seven innings. McCool's largest strikeout streak consisted of eight batters.
Lowry broke up McCool's no-hitter in the fourth with a double.
During the sixth, McCool put runners on, and Anderson took advantage. Brown and Closser were both hit by a pitch, and Muterspaugh drew a walk to load the bases. Then Alysa Marcin connected on a two-run single for Anderson's second hit of the game.
"We had the rough start in Game 2, but we make it a ballgame if we don't have the miscues in the first inning," Holloway said. "We scored in the sixth, so we could have made it a 3-2 ballgame. I felt like it would have given us a chance to win, but getting down 5-0 for a young team was probably too much to battle back."
Alexis Kern (0-4) was tagged with the loss. She punched out three batters, yielded two walks and allowed five runs (three earned) on nine hits in 6 1/3 innings. Rankin came in to relieve and retired both batters she faced.
"I'm going to tip my hat," Holloway said. "Alexis Kern threw really well after the first inning when we didn't give her a lot of support. She gave up a three-run homer, but we missed a spot. (Brooke Otto) hit it a long way, and that's going to happen."
Anderson is set for two key HCAC doubleheaders next week. The Ravens travel to Defiance (9-10-1, 1-1) on Tuesday, and visits Transylvania next Saturday.
