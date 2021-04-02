ANDERSON -- The Anderson University softball team split with Franklin during Wednesday's non-conference doubleheader at the Raven Softball Field.
Franklin (7-5) fought to a 5-3 win in Game 1. Anderson (1-7) then locked up a 9-6 victory in Game 2.
Kyleigh Lowry went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in the opener. Pendleton Heights' Chloe Closser finished 2-for-4 with a double. Samantha Herron added a double while Pendleton Heights' Amanda White delivered an RBI single. Pendleton Heights' Mickayla Winans and Shenandoah's Faith Muterspaugh rounded out Anderson's nine hits with singles. Alexis Kern pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief.
Closser went 4-for-4 with a two-run home run, two doubles and three total RBI in Game 2. Winans finished 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Alysa Marcin belted a two-run single. Muterspaugh contributed an RBI double while Lowry added an RBI single. Ashley Wheeler and White rounded out Anderson's 11 hits with singles.
Makayla Durick (1-0) captured the win. She struck out three batters, issued two walks and allowed six runs (four earned) on 12 hits in six innings. Lexi Rankin picked up her first save. She fanned a batter, yielded a walk and gave up one hit in one scoreless inning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.