CINCINNATI -- This time there was no comeback.
Tyson Harley tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to running back Reggie Lipscomb with 1:43 remaining in the game Saturday, but Anderson University suffered its first loss, 34-7, at Mount St. Joseph.
The Lions (2-0, 1-0 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) got three rushing touchdowns by Michael William and a big day from quarterback Chaiten Tomlin.
Tomlin was 31-of-45 for 310 yards and two touchdowns as Mount St. Joseph racked up 457 yards of total offense.
William finished with 51 yards on 12 carries to go with his three scores.
The Lions got on the board first with a 3-yard run by William at the 8:15 mark in the first quarter. Tomlin also hit Paul Minor for a 3-yard touchdown pass with 49 seconds to play in the second quarter, and it was 14-0 at halftime.
William scored on a 13-yard run with 44 seconds left in the third quarter to make it 20-0, and Mount St. Joseph got another 4-yard touchdown run by William and an 18-yard touchdown pass from Tomlin to Jake Ayler in the final period.
Harley had another big passing game for the Ravens, finishing 30-of-51 for 280 yards and one score. But he also threw three interceptions.
James Tucker had five catches for 80 yards, and Zac Tallent pulled in 10 passes for 78 yards for AU.
The Ravens (2-1, 0-1) host Defiance next week.
