HANOVER -- It came down to a 15-15 tie in the fifth set, but Hanover scored two consecutive points to secure a 25-16, 25-18, 18-25, 22-25, 17-15 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory and survive a rally from the Anderson University volleyball team Saturday.
Hanover (14-9, 5-2 HCAC) took the first two sets, but Anderson (10-12, 3-4) came back to even the series at 2-2. Neither team led by more than two points in the fifth set, but Hanover won the nail biter.
"After a very slow start, we dug deep and fought back to come back and make it a great match," AU coach Tami Miller said. "Felicity Bontrager led us offensively with an impressive .545 (hitting percentage) and 13 kills. Tess Perdue contributed 12 kills and 24 digs, while Sydney McClain added 12 kills as well. Our backcourt did a great job of keeping plays alive for us and was led by Brooke Troyer with another strong performance by Erin Roach."
Anderson finished with the higher attack percentage of .167 in comparison to Hanover's .152. The Panthers held the advantage, committing 34 unforced errors to Anderson's 54.
"At the end of the day, it comes down to unforced errors," Miller said. "If we eliminate those, we give ourselves a chance to win."
Felicity Bontrager led the Ravens with 13 kills and a .545 attack percentage. The senior middle hitter from Goshen also paced the Ravens with four blocks.
Tess Perdue notched 12 kills and a team-high 24 digs. Kaycie Gates dished out 31 assists. Shaylen Perry tallied 12 kills and three blocks. Sydney McClain smashed 11 kills. Brooke Troyer scattered 21 digs. Erin Roach collected 13 digs. Kate Todd dished out 21 assists, Pendleton Heights' Ally Hall provided 10 digs and Olivia Ricica turned in five kills.
Anderson hosts Manchester (11-13, 3-4) in HCAC action Wednesday for Senior Day at 7 p.m. in O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
The Ravens will recognize seniors Bontrager, Gates, Melanie Marchena, Alexis Sorrell and Troyer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.