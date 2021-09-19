DELAWARE, Ohio -- The Anderson University volleyball team split its first pair of matches during the Bishop Invitational on Friday.
Ohio Wesleyan University (5-6) put together a 25-16, 13-25, 25-11, 25-19 win against the Ravens (4-6) to start the day. Anderson then locked up a 25-21, 28-30, 25-22, 25-20 win against Kenyon College (2-6).
OHIO WESLEYAN 3, ANDERSON 1
"We played well against a very disciplined Ohio Wesleyan team," AU coach Tami Miller said. "I was pleased to see some improvement in our blocking as well as some solid play from our backcourt. We had aggressive offensive play from Shaylen Perry and Ashlyn Transier, who put up great numbers in the first match."
Transier recorded nine kills, four blocks and a .316 attack percentage. Brooke Troyer collected 19 digs. Tess Perdue contributed eight kills, and Sydney McClain smashed seven kills. Felicity Bontrager provided six kills and four blocks. Kate Todd and Kaycie Gates dished out 21 assists and 16 assists, respectively. Pendleton Heights' Ally Hall tallied 11 digs. Shaylen Perry produced five kills, three blocks and a .364 hitting percentage. Jimena Montano put together five kills and three blocks.
Ohio Wesleyan posted a .165 attack percentage while Anderson finished with a .134 hitting percentage.
ANDERSON 3, KENYON 1
"We came out strong against Kenyon, but got sloppy to let the second set get away from us," Miller said. "We had two strong performances out of our sophomores Shaylen Perry and Ally Hall, as well as freshman Olivia Ricica."
Perry powered to 11 kills and a .474 attack percentage. Todd provided 26 assists while Hannah Rady contributed 20 assists. Hall collected 17 digs, and Troyer tallied 12 digs. Ricica produced seven kills and 11 digs. Bontrager notched six kills and three blocks. Transier turned in four blocks while Montano recorded six kills.
The Ravens finished with a .073 attack percentage while the Lords put together a .041 hitting percentage.
UP NEXT
The Ravens wrap up the Bishop Invitational with two matches Saturday. Anderson takes on Otterbein (8-2) at 10 a.m. The Ravens then face off with Mount Union (10-0) at 2 p.m. Otterbein and Mount Union are both receiving votes in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association NCAA Division III poll.
