DELAWARE, Ohio -- The Anderson University volleyball team split its matches during Day 2 of the Bishop Invitational on Saturday.
Otterbein (10-2) put together a 25-12, 25-15, 25-19 win against the Ravens (5-7) to open the day. Anderson then took down Mount Union (11-1), which entered the contest undefeated, by a score of 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21. Otterbein and Mount Union are each receiving votes in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association NCAA Division III poll. The Ravens went 2-2 on the weekend. Anderson fell to Ohio Wesleyan (6-7) before capturing a victory against Kenyon (2-8) on Friday.
"We showed what we are truly capable of doing as a team," AU coach Tami Miller said. "We battled against a great Otterbein program, and we competed with an undefeated Mount Union team to bring home the victory. Felicity Bontrager and Shaylen Perry continued the weekend with outstanding performances in the middle for us. The trio of Hannah Rady, Kaycie Gates and Kate Todd shared in the responsibility of running the offense. Coming out of this tournament 2-2 with the strength of the teams participating shows our true potential."
OTTERBEIN 3, ANDERSON 0
Bontrager provided six kills and three blocks for the Ravens. Gates contributed 11 assists and eight digs. Jimena Montano also turned in three blocks.
The Cardinals racked up a .330 attack percentage while the Ravens finished with a .128 hitting percentage.
ANDERSON 3, MOUNT UNION 1
Brooke Troyer led the Ravens with 26 digs, including some critical digs that led to set wins. Bontrager racked up 14 kills and a .333 attack percentage. Perry powered to 10 kills, three blocks and a .320 hitting percentage. Gates notched 25 assists and 14 digs. Rady dished out 24 assists while Erin Roach collected 13 digs. Sydney McClain smashed 11 kills while Montano contributed 10 kills. Transier put together seven kills and three blocks.
Anderson turned in a .202 attack percentage while the Purple Raiders finished with a .150 hitting percentage.
UP NEXT
The Ravens are scheduled to compete in three matches next week in the Franklin College Tournament in Franklin. Anderson clashes with Baldwin Wallace (9-3) on Friday at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the Ravens face off with Bethany (W. Va.) (3-5) at 10 a.m. and battle with Fontbonne (0-4) at noon.
