Lexi Dellinger scored 18 points, and the Anderson University women’s basketball team cruised past Defiance 60-41 Friday at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
The win got the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament off to a solid start for the Ravens (6-6), who will travel to Bluffton (14-5) for the second round Wednesday at 5 p.m. AU split a regular-season series against the Beavers.
On Friday, Anderson shot 42.6% (20-of-47) overall, 5-of-12 (41.7%) from 3-point range and 15-of-20 at the free-throw line.
Dellinger was 5-of-10 from the field, 2-of-5 beyond the arc and a perfect 6-for-6 at the charity stripe. She added six rebounds and three assists. Payton Moore added 12 points and five rebounds for the Ravens off the bench, and Jade Shipley had 10 points and four boards.
Former Madison-Grant star Hannah Hawkins finished with eight points and six rebounds for AU, and former Lapel star Makynlee Taylor chipped in five rebounds and a steal.
Kalyn Pickens was the only player in double figures for the Yellow Jackets (2-9) with 11 points. She was just 4-of-12 from the field, and Defiance shot 23.4% (15-of-64) overall.
The visitors were 4-of-18 (22.2%) beyond the 3-point line and 7-of-15 at the free-throw line.
Anderson won the rebounding battle 42-39.
Both scheduled games between the teams in the regular season were canceled.
