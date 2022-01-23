ANDERSON -- The Anderson University women's basketball team set a school-record with 19 3-pointers Saturday, and senior Lexi Dellinger sank a single-game record 11 shots from beyond the arc as the Ravens routed Mount St. Joseph 88-42 at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
Dellinger was 11-of-16 from 3-point range and led the Ravens (8-8, 5-4 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) with 33 points. Jade Shipley added 24 points and was 6-of-12 from the perimeter, and Payton Moore finished with 17 points and nine rebounds.
Anderson led 30-1 after a first quarter in which it shot 8-for-11 from 3-point range. Dellinger was 4-of-5 in the period, Shipley was 3-of-4 and former Lapel star Makynlee Taylor was 1-of-2.
The Ravens opened the second quarter with three more treys and led 47-14 at intermission.
An 18-5 run early in the third quarter, including 10 points from Moore, helped the Ravens take a 73-29 lead into the final period.
Anderson shot 53.2% (33-of-62 overall) and was 19-of-42 from 3-point range and 3-of-5 at the free-throw line.
The Ravens scored 20 points off 13 Mount St. Joseph turnovers and poured in 26 points from the paint to complement the long-range shooting efforts.
AU had 25 assists on 33 field goals, led by Brynn Beard with five assists in 22 minutes off the bench.
"This was a heck of a team win with 25 assists," AU coach Jon Gin said. "I'm super proud of our team for remaining locked in and focused after a great start with a 30-1 first quarter. Lexi and Jade led us with a combined 17 3s."
Taylor finished with seven points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes as a starter.
The Lions (6-8, 3-4) shot 23.9% (16-of-67) overall, 7-of-34 from beyond the arc and 3-for-9 at the free-throw line.
Ellie Oldendick was the only Mount St. Joseph scorer in double figures with 12 points.
It was alumni day for the Ravens with members of the 2001-02 HCAC championship team being honored at halftime.
"It was awesome having our alumni there," Gin said. "I want to thank them all for coming and offering some awesome words of encouragement to us before the game. I'm glad we could put on a good show for them."
Anderson opens a four-game road trip Wednesday at Bluffton (11-5, 6-3) at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.