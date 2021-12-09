ANDERSON -- Three players scored in double figures Wednesday as the Anderson University women's basketball team rolled past Kalamazoo 76-52 for its third win in the past four games.
Senior guard Lexi Dellinger again led the way with 22 points and three assists. Though her string of 30-point games ended at four straight, she finished 8-of-12 from the field, 3-of-4 from 3-point range and 3-of-3 at the free-throw line in another hot shooting night.
Jade Shipley added 19 points, two assists and two steals, and Payton Moore was 7-of-11 from the floor while racking up 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.
The Ravens (3-5) shot 46% (29-of-63) as a team. They were 8-of-24 from 3-point range and 10-of-17 at the free-throw line.
"This was a great team win for our squad," AU coach Jon Gin said. "I'm super proud of how they finished. I'm looking forward to seeing the same energy and effort this coming Saturday against Earlham."
Laila Vincent led Kalamazoo (2-5) with 19 points, and Kaytlyn Tidey added 13 points.
The Hornets committed 20 turnovers and shot just 31.1% (19-of-61) as a team. They were 5-of-22 from the perimeter and 9-of-17 at the charity stripe.
Anderson hosts Earlham (0-7, 0-2 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) on Saturday at 3 p.m.
