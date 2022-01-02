ANDERSON -- Payton Moore posted another double-double, the Anderson University women's basketball team continued its prolific 3-point shooting and the Ravens evened their Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference record with a dominant 81-52 victory against Bluffton on Sunday.
Moore finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and two steals to lead a balanced Anderson effort. Lexi Dellinger led the team with 22 points, and Jade Shipley added 13 as the third Raven in double-figures.
No player for Bluffton scored more than nine points.
"I'm so proud of (Sunday's) win," AU coach Jon Gin said. "It was a real team win, and I couldn't be more excited about how we will continue to build upon this."
The Ravens (5-6, 2-2 HCAC) shot 50% (30-of-60) from the field and were 9-of-22 from 3-point range. Dellinger was 4-of-5 beyond the arc, Shipley was 3-of-7 and former Lapel star Makynlee Taylor -- who finished with nine points and 10 rebounds -- was 2-of-5.
Bluffton (6-5, 1-3) led 5-2 on a 3-pointer by Angel Schneider in the first quarter and never led again after a 5-0 run by Anderson.
The Ravens led 18-13 at the end of the first period on a 3-pointer by Dellinger, and a 6-0 run to start the second quarter pushed the advantage to double-digits.
At halftime, AU led 36-23, and the lead grew to 26 points (62-36) at the end of the third quarter.
The Ravens took their largest lead at 79-45 on a pair of free throws by Allison Shaffer with two minutes to play.
Bluffton shot just 26.8% (19-of-71) from the field and was 5-of-23 beyond the 3-point line and 9-of-11 at the charity stripe.
Anderson was 12-of-17 at the free-throw line and outscored the Beavers 19-6 on second-chance points and 18-10 off turnovers.
The Ravens travel to Manchester (5-5, 2-2) for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff Wednesday.
