HANOVER — Payton Moore recorded her 10th double-double of the season with 19 points and 15 rebounds, but the Anderson University women’s basketball team couldn’t solve host Hanover’s full-court press in a 77-57 loss Wednesday.
The Ravens (9-10, 6-6 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) were hounded in 12 first-half turnovers and fell behind 40-25 at intermission.
Anderson turned it over just six times in the second half but couldn’t erase its early deficit.
Lexi Dellinger added 12 points, nine boards and four assists for AU, and Jade Shipley finished with 13 points and a team-high five assists.
Former Lapel star Makynlee Taylor had six points, four rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot in 29 minutes.
The Ravens shot just 35.2% (19-of-54) from the field and were 6-of-16 from 3-point range and 13-of-20 at the free-throw line.
Taylor Heath led four players in double-figures for the Panthers (9-8, 6-6) with 17 points while adding five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Grace Bezold added 14 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for Hanover. Katherine Benter finished with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists, and Liz Tynan had 10 points, eight boards, five assists and a steal.
Former Frankton star Addie Gardner finished with four points, a rebound, an assist and a steal in 12 minutes off the bench for the Panthers.
Hanover shot 43.4% (33-of-76) overall, 3-of-13 from the perimeter and 8-of-12 at the charity stripe.
The Panthers held a 46-38 advantage on the glass and outscored AU 40-24 in the paint.
The Ravens are scheduled to travel to Franklin (6-12, 4-7) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
