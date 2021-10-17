LAFAYETTE -- The Anderson University women's swimming and diving team secured 10th place during Saturday's Indiana Intercollegiates.
"Both teams strived for success and came out on top of our circumstances," Ravens coach Emma Maubach said. "I am so proud of their efforts. Now that the first official meet in under our belts, it's go time."
Halle Strege led AU with 212.85 points on the 1-meter board. The 200 Freestyle Relay 'A' team of Tori Haessig, Lily Hunter, Heather Karm and Kaitlyn Hopp finished with a time of 1:50.69, and Hunter swam the 50 freestyle in 25.79. Kaitlyn Hopp posted times of 5:45.59 in the 500 freestyle and 2:08.10 in the 200 freestyle.
Lillia Mitchell posted a time of 1:09.47 in the 100 individual medley, and Madison Hopp clocked in at 1:11.18 in the same event. Noelle Parks finished the 50 freestyle in 28.67, and Brooklyn DenOuden was timed at 1:09.93 in the 100 backstroke.
Anderson returns to action in the Indiana D-III Invitational on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Terre Haute at the Vigo County School Corporation Aquatic Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.