ANDERSON -- Lexi Dellinger poured in 34 points, Payton Moore recorded her fifth straight double-double and the Anderson University women's basketball team outlasted Franklin for a 68-64 victory Saturday at O.C. Lewis Gynasium.
"I'm super proud of our team's win," AU coach Jon Gin said. "It was a very gritty performance. They showed a lot of heart and determination, and we were able to overcome adversity together. We played for our seniors (on Saturday), and they led us really well. They all played great, and we couldn't have pulled out this win without their leadership and competitive fire."
Moore, who has seven double-doubles this season, finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds to go along with four blocked shots, three assists and three steals.
Dellinger was 11-of-22 from the field and 9-of-9 at the free-throw line while compiling five steals and three assists.
The Grizzlies (4-8, 2-3 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) used a 10-0 run to erase a halftime deficit and take a 37-34 lead with 6:40 left in the third quarter.
After the teams traded baskets, the Ravens (6-7, 3-3) closed the period on a 13-5 run to take a 49-44 lead into the final period and never trailed again.
Anderson's final 10 points of the game came at the free-throw line, with Dellinger going 8-for-8 during the stretch.
The Ravens shot 39% (23-of-59) from the field and were 6-of-24 from 3-point range and 16-of-18 at the free-throw line.
Allison Shaffer added 11 points, five rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes as the only player off the bench for Anderson.
Franklin shot just 28.8% (21-of-73) overall and was 6-of-17 beyond the 3-point arc and 16-of-23 at the free-throw line.
Georgia Hanauer scored 18 points off the bench to lead the Grizzlies. Jessica Nix added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Kayla Bruner finished with 10 points to round out Franklin's double-digit scorers.
The Grizzlies owned a dominant 55-37 advantage off the glass, including 24 offensive rebounds.
Anderson travels to Defiance (7-4, 2-3) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.