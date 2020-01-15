ANDERSON — AU’s women’s basketball team fell to Rose-Hulman 47-39 Wednesday, marking its third straight loss in conference play.
The Ravens were once again without leading scorer Lexi Dellinger, who remains out with an injury. In her absence, the team has struggled to generate consistent offense.
Payton Moore and Hannah Hawkins continued to do all they could, even in a losing effort. Moore led the team with 11 points while adding eight rebounds and four blocks. Hawkins scored eight points with five rebounds.
“I believe we will be able to overcome this slump,” Hawkins said. “We have a strong group of girls who want to win and work hard. We’ve been working on everybody pitching in and being involved while Lexi is out. I think we are all trying to carry that load without her instead of relying on each other.”
Dellinger left the game against Manchester last Wednesday after just five minutes of playing time. The team has lost three close games since her injury.
The Ravens begin a three-game road trip Saturday when they face Bluffton. They will visit Hanover and Transylvania before returning home to face Defiance on Jan. 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.