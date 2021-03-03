Lexi Dellinger scored 24 points Wednesday, and the Anderson University women’s basketball team beat Bluffton 62-60 to advance to the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament semifinals.
Dellinger’s free throw with one second left provided the final margin of victory. Jade Shipley also made one of two attempts at the line with nine seconds remaining to push the lead to 61-57.
That cushion proved necessary when the Beavers drained a 3-pointer with four seconds left.
The Ravens (7-6) will face Transylvania in the semifinals at a time and date to be determined.
Shipley finished with 10 points for AU and was a perfect 3-for-3 from 3-point range. Former Madison-Grant star Hannah Hawkins finished with six points and a team-high 11 rebounds, and former Lapel star Makynlee Taylor had three points and eight boards.
Anderson shot 37.5% (21-of-56) from the floor and 8-of-17 (47.1%) behind the 3-point arc. The Ravens were 12-of-18 at the free-throw line.
Brianna Gillig led Bluffton (14-6) with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Maddie Fitzpatrick added 12 points for the Beavers, and Emma Saltzman and Sammy Shardo each scored 10 points.
Bluffton shot 34.6% (18-of-52) overall, 44.4% (4-of-9) from 3-point range and was 20-of-24 at the charity stripe.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Manchester 64, Anderson 63
Cortiz Buckner made a pair of free throws with six seconds left for the Spartans, and Ronny Williams missed a 3-pointer with one second left as the Ravens’ pandemic-altered season came to an end.
Williams, a former Liberty Christian star, was the only AU player in double figures with 19 points. He shot 8-of-12 from the floor and 2-of-4 from 3-point range while adding seven rebounds, three steals and two assists in what could be his final college game.
Williams’ layup with 13 seconds left gave Anderson (8-6) the lead before Buckner was fouled and hit the game-winning shots.
Buckner led the Spartans (4-9) with 20 points, Brandon Christlieb added 18 and Jackson Jannsen finished with 14.
Former Lapel star Austin Lyons finished with three points, a rebound, an assist and a steal for Anderson.
The Ravens shot 48% (24-of-50) from the floor and outrebounded Manchester 42-26. But the visitors turned the ball over 22 times and were just 8-of-15 at the free-throw line.
AU was 7-of-18 (38.9%) from 3-point range.
The Spartans shot just 37.7% (20-of-53) overall and 9-of-27 (33.3%) beyond the arc but were 15-of-19 at the charity stripe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.