DEFIANCE, Ohio -- Jade Shipley led four players in double figures, former Lapel star Makynlee Taylor and Lexi Dellinger recorded double-doubles and the Anderson University women's basketball team rallied for a 77-67 road victory against Defiance on Wednesday.
Shipley was 6-of-11 from 3-point range and scored 23 points as the Ravens (7-7, 4-3 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) sank 13 3-point shots for the second time this season and the third time in school history.
Dellinger added 19 points and 10 assists while shooting 3-of-9 from the perimeter, and Taylor finished with 11 points and a game-high 19 rebounds while shooting 3-of-5 from 3-point range.
Payton Moore was the final Anderson scorer in double figures with 15 points and nine rebounds, falling just shy of her sixth straight double-double.
"I'm stoked for how the squad responded in the second half," AU coach Jon Gin said. "This was a great comeback win. Jade was a huge sparkplug for us, and the bench's energy was unmatched. It feels great to get a road win against a tough team."
Defiance (7-5, 2-4) led 30-23 at intermission, but the Ravens tied the game with a furious third-quarter finish.
Anderson's last five baskets in the period were 3-pointers -- two each by Dellinger and Taylor and one by Shipley -- and the score was knotted at 42-42 to start the final period.
The Ravens took control from there with a 12-0 run, holding the Yellow Jackets scoreless for the first 3:02 of the period.
Anderson shot 43.1% (28-of-65) from the field and was 13-of-29 from 3-point range and 8-of-10 at the foul line.
The Ravens had 20 assists on 28 field goals and edged Defiance 41-40 on the glass.
Taylor Day led three Yellow Jackets in double figures with 17 points. Taylor Steinbrunner added 14 points, and Lexie Sparks finished with 11 off the bench.
Defiance shot just 34.6% (27-of-78) overall and was 5-of-22 beyond the arc and 8-of-14 at the free-throw line.
Anderson hosts fourth-ranked Transylvania (11-0, 3-0) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
