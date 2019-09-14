ANDERSON -- Saturday’s women’s soccer match between Anderson and Alma turned into a defensive battle that lasted through two overtimes and ended with a 1-1 draw.
The long match was kicked off by a goal in the first half. It took about 25 minutes for the goal to be scored as senior Morgan Reed buried a 10-footer to put Anderson up in the first half. This proved to be the only goal of the first 45 minutes of play.
“We knew that they were going to come strong at us,” head coach Jennifer Myhre said. “We just had to keep our composure and look for a second goal.”
The Ravens outshot the Scots 6-4 in the first 45 minutes. Sophomore Hannah Planck’s offensive pressure led Anderson in first-half shots with two. Senior goalkeeper D’Anjrea Allen put up two big saves to keep the Scots off the board in the first half.
“They have been great,” Myhre said. “They are a strong unit back there. One got in behind us, but you can’t be perfect all the time.”
Allen proved to be the difference-maker as she kept the Scots’ offensive attacks at bay. Although a goal squeezed by her, Allen feels her defense really stepped up.
“I was very happy about the defense,” Allen said. “Ten out of 10. I think I played pretty hard, and so did everybody else.”
With 20 minutes left, freshman Lily Stephan tied it up with a dribbler past Allen. This saved the night for the Scots as they avoided a loss in the record books.
In a gritty, back-and-forth game, the overall chemistry of the Anderson team is developing and improving.
“It was an all-out fight, and we battled hard,” Myhre said. “It was strong on both ends. We had a couple of chances, but unfortunately, those did not go in. Things are clicking, so it was a good result overall.”
These two goals were the only scores in 90 minutes of regulation time. The first 10-minute overtime yielded few shots, but none found the back of the net. This pushed the game into a second overtime. Again, neither team scored, so the match ended in a draw.
“We are going to work on our urgency and composure,” Myhre said. “We were playing through balls, and we just have to keep the ball moving and attack with speed.”
With the tie, Anderson moved to 4-0-1 and Alma went to 2-2-1.
