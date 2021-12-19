ANDERSON — The Anderson University women’s basketball team set a program single-game record with 12 blocked shots Saturday, but Hanover ruined the party with an 82-74 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
Payton Moore led the way with five blocks, Lexi Dellinger added four blocks, former Lapel star Makynlee Taylor had two blocks and Brynn Beard contributed one to the record-setting effort.
The Ravens (4-6, 1-2 HCAC) had twice before recorded 11 blocks in a game, most recently on Jan. 29, 2020, against Defiance.
Grace Bezold led Hanover (5-4, 2-2) with 25 points and nine rebounds while shooting 10-of-20 from the field.
The Panthers shot 40.5% (30-of-74) overall, 7-of-16 from 3-point range and 15-of-26 at the free-throw line.
Katherine Benter added 15 points for Hanover, and Taylor Heath scored 13 points off the bench. Former Frankton star Addie Gardner had seven points off the bench for the Panthers.
Moore led Anderson with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Dellinger had 17 points and seven boards, and Taylor finished with 11 points and four rebounds.
The Ravens shot 42.2% (27-of-64) from the floor, 11-of-28 from 3-point range and 9-of-12 at the free-throw line.
Dellinger was 4-of-9 from 3-point range, and Taylor was 3-for-6. The 11 treys tied the program record for the fifth time this season and the ninth time overall.
Anderson led 14-2 with 5:27 left in the first quarter, but the Ravens couldn’t overcome 20 turnovers that led to 23 points for the Panthers.
Hanover led just 64-63 with 7:38 left in the final period, but a 15-2 run put the game away.
The Ravens host Bluffton (3-4, 1-2) on Jan. 2 at 2 p.m.
