WILMINGTON, Ohio -- The Anderson University women's cross-country team took part in the JennaStrong Classic hosted by Wilmington College. The 5K saw 24 teams and 258 runners compete. Anderson finished in 21st with a score of 512.
Leading the Ravens in 37th place was Lydia Dyer. Dyer finished with a time of 20:34.5. Emilie Penick came in with a personal-record time of 21:47.3 to earn 99th overall and 98th in the college division. Then, Callie Guthrie finished the meet in 146th in the college division at a PR time of 22:49.5. Baileigh Stewart wasn't far behind, racing to a PR time of 23:30.8 to secure 171st in the college division. Mariah Sanders closed out the race for the Ravens in 194th in the college division with a PR time of 24:43.4.
The Ravens now turn their focus toward the HCAC Championships. Anderson will host the 6K in Shelbyville at Blue River Memorial Park on Oct. 30th. The meet will begin at noon.
