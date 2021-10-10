FRANKLIN -- The Anderson University women's golf team dropped to ninth place during Day 2 of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships on Saturday.
Anderson holds a 36-hole team score of 811 after Day 2.
Lauren Chapman and Faith Firle are part of a tie for 35th place. Chapman has a score of 201 after shooting rounds of 99 and 102 on the par-72 layout at The Legends Golf Club. Firle carded rounds of 97 and 104.
Jayda Hurst is tied for 40th with a 203 after providing rounds of 94 and 109. Daleville's Taylor Gillum holds 42nd with a 207, behind rounds of 100 and 107. Frankton's Lauren Benton is in 47th with a 221 after shooting rounds of 113 and 108.
Rose-Hulman's Rachel Zhang fired a round of 69 to charge to the tournament lead with a 150. Zhang shot an 81 in Day 1.
Rose-Hulman holds a 56-stroke lead with a team score of 624. Transylvania is in second with a 680, ahead of Mount St. Joseph (684), Hanover (686), Franklin (705), Bluffton (752), Defiance (775), Earlham (786), Anderson and Manchester (817).
Anderson wraps up the three-day HCAC Championships on Sunday at 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.