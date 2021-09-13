FRANKLIN -- The Anderson University women's golf team finished 10th place in the two-day Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Preview, which concluded Sunday.
Anderson put together a two-day team score of 837.
Lauren Chapman tied for 42nd with a 36-hole score of 197 to lead the Ravens. The junior from Carmel carded rounds of 96 and 101 on the par-72 layout at The Legends Golf Club.
Daleville's Taylor Gillum secured 61st with a score of 210, behind rounds of 107 and 103. Jayda Hurst tied for 62nd with a 213, after shooting rounds of 103 and 110. Faith Firle claimed 64th with a 217, behind rounds of 105 and 112. Frankton's Lauren Benton finished 68th with a 240 after shooting rounds of 119 and 121 to round out the team scorers. Alexandria's Emma Howe competed as an individual and placed 71st with a 246 after carding a pair of round scores of 123.
Anderson continues its season next weekend during the two-day Bluffton Fall Classic, beginning Saturday at Bluffton Golf Club in Bluffton, Ohio.
