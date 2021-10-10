FRANKLIN -- The Anderson University women's golf team took ninth place in the three-day Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships, which concluded Sunday.
Anderson compiled a 54-hole team score of 1,211. The Ravens recorded daily team scores of 390, 421 and 400. As a team, Anderson finished with a relative-to-par round average of 28.92, which is the lowest overall average since 2014 and the lowest average in a conference meet since 2013.
"I'm super proud of the girls and how they handled themselves this weekend," AU coach Morgan Douglass said. "They did a great job of working through tough holes and competing. I'm looking forward to the spring and seeing them continue to grow."
Lauren Chapman claimed 33rd place with a 291 (+75). The junior from Carmel carded rounds of 99, 102 and 90 on the par-72 layout at The Legends Golf Club.
Daleville's Taylor Gillum tied for 36th with a 304 (+88) after firing rounds of 100, 107 and 97.
"We all had our highs and lows each day," Gillum said. "Overall, I'm glad with how we played and how the season ended. I've really enjoyed playing with the girls this season and spending time with them."
Faith Firle also tied for 36th with a 304 (+88) after shooting rounds of 97, 104 and 103. Jayda Hurst earned 39th with a 313 (+97) after providing rounds of 94, 109 and 110. Frankton's Lauren Benton secured 44th with a 332 (+116), behind rounds of 113, 108 and 111 to round out Anderson's scorers.
