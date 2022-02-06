FRANKLIN -- The Anderson University women's basketball team closed Saturday's game on an 18-7 run, but it wasn't enough to get all the way back in a 79-77 loss against Franklin.
The Ravens (9-11, 6-7 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) trailed 72-59 with 5:29 remaining before the furious finish.
"This is a tough loss to swallow," AU coach Jon Gin said. "We just dug ourselves too big of a hole to start the game. We weren't ready to go. But I'm proud of how our team responded in the second half.
"We rose up to the challenge and competed really hard. We stuck together. Unfortunately, we came up short."
Franklin (7-12, 5-7) led 18-12 after the first quarter and 36-27 at the half. Anderson cut into the deficit slightly, heading into the fourth quarter trailing 58-50 before the Grizzlies extended their lead in the first four minutes of the final period.
Most stats were close across the board. Franklin won the rebounding battle 40-35 and held a 13-12 advantage in points off turnovers. The Ravens led 34-32 in points in paint and 17-12 in fast-break points.
Lexi Dellinger led Anderson with 27 points and shot 3-of-6 from 3-point range. Payton Moore recorded her 11th double-double with 25 points and 12 rebounds.
Former Lapel star Makynlee Taylor finished with four points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 22 minutes.
Anderson shot 44.3% (27-of-61) from the floor, 5-of-17 from 3-point range and 18-of-25 at the charity stripe.
Destinee Cross and Kayla Bruner led the Grizzlies with 15 points each. Jessica Nix added 14 points, and Maddie Barnes finished with 11.
Franklin shot 42.6% (26-of-61) overall, 5-of-12 from 3-point range and 22-of-32 at the free-throw line.
The Ravens host Defiance (11-7, 6-5) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.