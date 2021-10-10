ANDERSON -- The Anderson University women's soccer team took on Mount St. Joseph in an undefeated Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference battle Saturday at the AU Soccer Fields.
A tough battle ensued between the teams on Anderson's Homecoming/Senior Day/Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. The game concluded in 110 minutes with a 1-1 tie.
Before the match, the Ravens celebrated senior day. Those who were honored were Mallory Housman, Jessica Pulaski, Maggie Kolenic, Nadia Bentley, Kaitlyn Revell, Nicole Miller, Rachel Milford, Harper Manion, Corissa Horton and Izzy Wilson.
"This senior class has been amazing and (I) appreciate all their dedication and impact," AU coach Jennifer Myhre said. "Each of them plays with the heart and passion of AUWS and (I) am proud of who they have become and the legacy they will leave. It's been a joy to coach them, and I am glad we still have games to play together."
With the start of the game, the Ravens (4-5-2, 3-0-1 HCAC) saw themselves on the defensive end as the Lions (6-7-1, 3-0-1) applied pressure early. It wasn't until the 30th minute before the Ravens were able to get a shot.
The opportunity came to Pendleton Heights' Taylor Fort, who hit the ball just off the top of the cross bar. Both teams shared chances for the remainder of the half.
Ravens goalkeeper Emmalee Paarlberg and Lions goalkeeper Megan Gilpin both held strong inside the box to keep it a scoreless draw.
Wilson gave the Ravens a lead in the 51st minute with a shot just around the 18-yard box, sending the ball just under the crossbar and above the Lions goalkeeper's hands.
With the final minutes approaching, it seemed as if the Ravens were going to walk away with a 1-0 victory. But, in the 88th minute, the Lions earned a corner kick. Emily Reichling took the kick and curved the ball into the back of the net to tie the game.
During the first overtime period, the Lions held the advantage, taking control of the offensive side. The Lions pulled off four shots and didn't let the Ravens get a chance.
In the second overtime period, neither team was able to record a shot.
"The key to our game is being disciplined in possession, and once we settled down and found our rhythm, we had a great attack," Myhre said. "We came out the second half with strong momentum and pressure. It was a great combination play and strike by Izzy to put us ahead. We had some close chances as well and were unfortunate about the late goal. Any point is key in conference and a lot to still play for."
The final box score read the Ravens taking 11 shots with seven on goal while the Lions took 19 shots with nine on goal. Fort led the Ravens with three shots and two on goal. Pulaski took two chances with one on goal. Wilson netted the only shot she took. Riley Schultz, Manion and Horton each hit their one shot on frame. Kolenic and Lillie Casey rounded out the Ravens' shots with one each. Paarlberg recorded eight saves for the Ravens to keep them in the game.
Anderson is now set to host Defiance (2-8, 0-4) at the newly named Fridley Stadium on Wednesday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.
