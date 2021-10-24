TERRE HAUTE -- The Anderson University women's swimming and diving team earned third place during the Indiana D-III Invitational on Saturday at Vigo County School Corporation Aquatic Center.
"I am so proud of how we did at (Saturday's) meet," AU coach Emma Maubach said. "The whole team stepped up to the table. Our goal is to continue to climb the ladder of success, one rung at a time. We have two weeks until the next meet, just enough time to up the ante."
The Ravens were led by a trio of second-place finishes. Lily Hunter swam the 50-meter freestyle in 25.81 seconds, Halle Strege scored 203.90 in 1-meter diving and the 400 freestyle team of Heather Karm, Lillia Mitchell, Kaityln Hopp and Hunter finished in 3:54.87.
Hopp added third-place finishes in the 1,000 freestyle (11:56.10) and 500 freestyle (5:46.60).
And the 200 medley relay team of Noelle Parks, Karm, Tori Haessig and Hunter finished third in 2:02.47.
Anderson next faces Rose-Hulman and Bluffton in a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference double-dual on Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. in Terre Haute.
