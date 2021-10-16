NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. -- The second-seeded Anderson University women's tennis team (10-4) competed at the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference semifinals at the Top Seed Tennis Club against the third-seeded Hanover (3-5) on Saturday. The Ravens pulled together a 5-4 victory against the Panthers.
Senior Anna Creech entered a third set with Hanover's Maddie Shannon at No. 1 singles while the match was tied 4-4. Creech secured the third set with a 6-3 victory to clinch the match.
DOUBLES
No. 1 – Maddie Shannon/Linde Meerpoel (Hanover) def. Anna Creech/Morgan Nation (AU) 6-8; No. 2 – Megan Long/Madelyn Brown (AU) def. Rachel Pinnick/Lyla Waskom (Hanover) 8-3; No. 3 – Claire Hannaford/Jenna Kuntz (AU) def. Isabelle Roberts/Melaina Tippery (Hanover) 8-7 (7-5)
SINGLES
No. 1 – Anna Creech (AU) def. Maddie Shannon (Hanover) 0-6, 7-5, 6-3; No. 2 – Linde Meerpoel (Hanover) def. Megan Long (AU) 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 – Madelyn Brown (AU) def. Isabelle Roberts (Hanover) 6-4, 6-4; No. 4 – Morgan Nation (AU) def. Rachel Pinnick (Hanover) 6-1, 6-1; No. 5 – Melaina Tippery (Hanover) def. Jenna Kuntz (AU) 7-5, 6-1; No. 6 – Cassie Froedge (Hanover) def. Morgan Oconitrillo (AU) 7-5, 6-2
UP NEXT
The Ravens will now compete in the championship match against top-seeded Transylvania (6-1) on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
