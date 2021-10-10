INDIANAPOLIS -- The Anderson University women's tennis team secured a No. 2 seed for the 2021 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament on Senior Day as the Ravens went 2-0 on Saturday at the Riviera Club.
Anderson (9-4, 4-1 HCAC) and Hanover (3-4, 3-2) entered the match tied for second in the HCAC standings with the winner clinching the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the conference tournament. The Ravens fought past the Panthers with a 6-3 victory.
"We outlasted a great opponent in a war of attrition," AU coach Matt Moore said. "Our mental poise and physical conditioning led us to the victory. I could not be prouder of this victory."
Anderson then edged Adrian (3-3) by a score of 5-4 to close out the day.
Anderson also recognized its lone senior, Anna Creech.
"The team really fought hard," Creech said. "We showed tremendous grit to beat a conference rival. It is great to get a first-round bye at conference."
ANDERSON 6, HANOVER 3
No. 1 Doubles – Maddie Shannon/Linde Meerpoel (Hanover) def. Anna Creech/Morgan Nation (AU) 8-5; No. 2 Doubles – Madelyn Brown/Megan Long (AU) def. Melania Tippery/Isabelle Roberts (Hanover) 8-5; No. 3 Doubles – Jenna Kuntz/Claire Hannaford (AU) def. Rachel Pinnick/Lyka Waskom (Hanover) 8-5
No. 1 Singles – Anna Creech (AU) def. Maddie Shannon (Hanover) 6-2, 7-5; No. 2 Singles – Linde Meerpoel (Hanover) def. Megan Long (AU) 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 Singles – Madelyn Brown (AU) def. Isabelle Roberts (Hanover) 6-1, 3-6, 6-0; No. 4 Singles – Morgan Nation (AU) def. Melania Tippery (Hanover) 6-2, 7-5; No. 5 Singles – Jenna Kuntz (AU) def. Rachel Pinnick (Hanover) 6-3, 6-2; No. 6 Singles – Cassie Froedge (Hanover) def. Morgan Oconitrillo (AU) 6-1, 6-2
ANDERSON 5, ADRIAN 4
No. 1 Doubles – Jules Johnson/Elizabeth Himebauch (Adrian) def. Anna Creech/Morgan Nation (AU) 8-3; No. 2 Doubles – Megan Long/Madelyn Brown (AU) def. Bethany Posey/Vasiliki Gargasoulas (Adrian) 8-3; No. 3 Doubles – Regan Snyder/Liv Depies (Adrian) def. Jenna Kuntz/Morgan Oconitrillo (AU) 8-7 (10-8)
No. 1 Singles – Jules Johnson (Adrian) def. Anna Creech (AU) 6-4, 6-0; No. 2 Singles – Megan Long (AU) def. Elizabeth Himebauch (Adrian) 6-3, 6-2; No. 3 Singles – Madelyn Brown (AU) def. Vasiliki Gargasoulas (Adrian) 6-3, 6-0; No. 4 Singles – Morgan Nation (AU) def. Liv Depies (Adrian) 6-3, 6-1; No. 5 Singles – Jenna Kuntz (AU) def. Bethany Posey (Adrian) 6-2, 6-4; No. 6 Singles – Regan Snyder (Adrian) def. Claire Hannaford (AU) 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-5)
UP NEXT
The Ravens open the HCAC Tournament on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Top Seed Tennis Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
Anderson takes on the winner of the HCAC play-in matchup between third-seeded Hanover and sixth-seeded Manchester University (0-12, 0-5) on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Hanover.
