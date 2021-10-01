TERRE HAUTE -- The Anderson University women's tennis team (5-4, 2-1 HCAC) rolled past Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology (1-4, 1-2) with a 7-2 victory Thursday.
At No. 1 doubles, Taylor Goldman and Ruby Kauffman (Rose-Hulman) def. Anna Creech and Morgan Nation (Anderson) 8-3. At No. 2, Madelyn Brown and Megan Long (Anderson) def. Ella Dorfmueller and Krista Manche (Rose-Hulman) 8-4. At No. 3, Claire Hannaford and Jenna Kuntz (Anderson) def. Julia McGuire and Gwyneth Kibbey (Rose-Hulman) 8-3.
At No. 1 singles, Taylor Goldman (Rose-Hulman) def. Anna Creech (Anderson) 6-1, 6-2. At No. 2, Megan Long (Anderson) def. Ella Dorfmueller (Rose-Hulman) 6-3, 6-0. At No. 3, Madelyn Brown (Anderson) def. Ruby Kaufman (Rose-Hulman) 6-1, 6-3. At No. 4 – Shenandoah's Morgan Nation (Anderson) def. Krista Manche (Rose-Hulman) 6-0, 6-4. At No. 5, Jenna Kuntz (Anderson) def. Julia McGuire (Rose-Hulman) 6-1, 6-1. At No. 6, Morgan Oconitrillo (Anderson) def. Gwyneth Kibbey (Rose-Hulman) 6-1, 6-2.
UP NEXT
The Ravens are set for two road matches Saturday. Anderson takes on Albion College (0-1) at 11 a.m. in Albion, Michigan. The Ravens then face off with Alma College (1-0) at 4 p.m. in Alma, Michigan.
