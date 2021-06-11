BLOOMINGTON -- A family connection and a chance to make an impact in a new conference attracted Auburn transfer defensive lineman Jaren Handy to Indiana.
Handy watched the Hoosiers weekly last season as his cousin, standout wide receiver Ty Fryfogle, caught pass after pass from quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Jack Tuttle.
“I felt like they should have won every game,” Handy said of IU's 6-2 season. “The Ohio State game. I was really upset with them with the Ole Miss game because I really felt like they could have pulled it out.”
The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Handy views himself as someone who can help make a difference defensively, which is why he transferred to IU.
“I felt like I had a pretty good chance to play,” Handy said. “The team was up and coming. I feel like we were one step away from, you know, winning the Big Ten and getting a championship at the end.”
Handy, a junior, played seven games at defensive end at Auburn last season, recording his first career sack in the Iron Bowl game against rival Alabama and a tackle for loss against Northwestern in the Citrus Bowl. A former top-100 national recruit from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Handy projects to bring more speed and athleticism to IU’s defensive front. He’s preparing to play the bull position in IU’s 4-2-5 defense and wants to get down to a playing weight of 255 to 260 pounds.
“I’m going to be pass rushing, dropping back in coverage and moving around and stuff like that,” Handy said. “I feel like it would be a great chance to showcase my talents and what I can do.”
Rising sophomore defensive lineman D.K. Bonhomme was productive at the bull position last season, with 15 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and one safety. Ole Miss transfer Ryder Anderson could see time at the bull or other defensive line positions, as IU is looking to bolster its four-man pass rush. The Hoosiers led the Big Ten in sacks last year with 25, though many came on disguised blitzes from linebackers and defensive backs.
“When you get pressure from the D-line, you don’t really have to blitz your cornerbacks, keep them on an island,” Handy said. “Me coming here, I feel like I bring that.”
Handy said he’s already built a rapport with defensive line coach Kevin Peoples and his new teammates. He said talking with Fryfogle, a Lucedale, Mississippi, native who earned Big Ten receiver of the year honors in 2020, played a role in his decision to come to IU as well.
“I could get a really true feel and trust his word,” Handy said.
Another aspect of Handy’s transfer to Indiana is learning a new conference, but he expects to adapt quickly.
“I’m definitely looking forward to the challenge,” Handy said. “People have been telling me the Big Ten (teams) have some really good offensive linemen. I like to pass rush, and I like to get sacks. I feel like it will really help my game and take me to that next step.”
