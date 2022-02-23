Anderson University men's basketball senior Maurice Knight has been tabbed the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year and the HCAC Defensive Player of the Year, as announced by the conference Wednesday.
Knight, a former state champion at Frankton, garnered first-team all-conference honors for the Ravens while Francis Uzorh received all-HCAC honorable mention.
Knight repeated as HCAC Defensive Player of the Year after earning the accolade during the 2019-20 season as a junior. During his career, Knight has collected all-conference recognition three times, earning first-team all-conference as a junior and senior as well as receiving second-team all-HCAC honors as a sophomore.
Knight has been named HCAC Athlete of the Week eight times in his career, which ranks second by a men's basketball player in conference history. He has also been tabbed as HCAC Athlete of the Month five times, which is tied for the most single-season selections by a men's basketball player in conference history. The 6-foot-4 senior wing has been named to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week twice in his career and once this season.
Knight averaged 20 points per game, which ranks second in the conference. Among HCAC leaders, Knight also ranks third in blocks (1.04 per game) and fifth in rebounding (7.8 per game). Knight also averaged 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals this season.
"Maurice is an extremely well-deserving recipient of these awards," AU coach Owen Handy said. "He is equally capable of dominating a game skillfully and physically. We asked a lot from him this year - to guard the other team's best player regardless of position and to be the centerpiece of everything we did at the offensive end."
Uzorh leads the conference and ranks 32nd in the nation with 1.92 blocks per game. The 6-6 senior forward from Lagos, Nigeria, averaged 7.5 points and shot 56.8% from the field. Uzorh averaged 7.5 rebounds, which ranks sixth in the conference. He also holds Anderson's single-season blocks record in the D-III era with 50.
"Francis has proven to be one of the best help-defenders I have coached and was able to have a huge impact on games starting with his defense and rebounding and continuing to his spacing and finishing around the basket," Handy said.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Anderson University women's basketball seniors Lexi Dellinger and Payton Moore swept the HCAC Player of the Year awards.
Dellinger was selected as the HCAC Player of the Year while Moore was tabbed as HCAC Defensive Player of the Year. Both players garnered first-team all-conference recognition.
Dellinger has received all-conference recognition four times. She received all-HCAC Honorable Mention as a freshman, second-team all-HCAC honors as a sophomore and first-team all-HCAC recognition as a junior and senior. Dellinger has also been named to the HCAC All-Freshman Team in her career.
She has been named to both the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District Team and the D3hoops.com Team of the Week. Dellinger has been selected as HCAC Athlete of the Week five times in her career and four times this season.
Among NCAA D-III leaders, Dellinger ranks fifth in points per game (22.4), fourth in 3-point field-goal percentage (44.6), third in free-throw percentage (89.3) and 12th in 3-pointers made per game (3.16), leading the conference in each category.
The 5-foot-5 senior guard from Berne has converted 109 of 122 attempts from the free-throw line, 79 of 177 shots from 3-point range and 186 of 398 (46.7%) shots from the floor.
Among HCAC leaders, Dellinger ranks fifth in assists per game (3.6), third in assist-turnover ratio (1.41), ninth in rebounding (6.4) and ninth in blocks per game (0.8). She has also collected 1.7 steals per game.
Dellinger scored 39 points in a game, which ranks second in school history. Among Anderson D-III single-season leaders, Dellinger ranks fourth in points (560), third in free throws made and fourth in 3-pointers made.
"I am so incredibly proud of the hard work and effort Lexi has put into her entire career," AU coach Jon Gin said. "I could not think of a more deserving player. Lexi has been an all-around leader for us, and it is awesome to see her talent and hard work get recognized. She has had an unbelievable season. Lexi is on the top of everyone's scout report, and yet she has still been able to score and impact every game effectively."
"I want to start off by giving all the glory to God," Dellinger said. "It is a blessing and honor to receive this award. I want to thank everyone who supported me throughout my basketball career. I wouldn't have been able to do it without my teammates, my coaches, my athletic trainers, my friends and my family."
Moore earned HCAC Defensive Player of the Year after Anderson graduate Hannah Hawkins was selected as HCAC Defensive Player of the Year in the previous two seasons.
Earlier in her career, Moore was tabbed HCAC Freshman of the Year and named to the HCAC All-Freshman Team. She has received all-conference honors three times, earning second-team all-HCAC honors as a freshman and first-team all-HCAC honors as a sophomore and senior. The 6-foot senior forward from Spiceland was named to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week this season.
Moore currently leads the HCAC in both rebounding (10.7 per game) and blocks (2.36 per game). Among NCAA D-III leaders, Moore ranks 22nd in blocks and 44th in rebounding.
Moore has scored 15.3 points per game, which ranks fifth in the conference. She has shot 46.9% from the floor and 73.6% a the charity stripe. Moore ranks fourth in the conference in field-goal percentage.
She has also contributed 1.7 steals per game. Among single-season leaders in the Anderson D-III Era, Moore ranks second in blocks (52) and fourth in rebounds.
"Payton is our anchor on defense, and it is so great to see her get recognized for her abilities and hard work," Gin said. "I am so proud of how she has battled and protected the paint for us this season. She is an incredible athlete, and not many people can get up and block shots like she can. Payton has led us in so many ways, and I am glad we can celebrate her achievement."
"I am honored to receive this award," Moore said. "With Hannah Hawkins graduating, I knew I had big shoes to fill on the defensive end. Without my coaches and teammates, none of this would be possible. Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way."
Sixth-seeded Anderson (11-14) battles second-seeded Bluffton (19-6) in HCAC semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m. in Lexington, Kentucky.
