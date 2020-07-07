ANDERSON--Anderson University women's track and field standout Mariah Murray was chosen as one of two student-athletes to be nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year by the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. The HCAC announced its nominees on Tuesday.
Murray garnered all-conference honors in all seven of the conference track and field meets she competed in, while capturing the conference high jump title three times. She was selected as Anderson's Most Outstanding Senior Athlete last month.
As a freshman, Murray took second (1.59 meters) in the high jump during the indoor meet and third (1.58 meters) in the high jump during the outdoor meet. Murray earned second-team all-conference honors during the indoor meet and all-HCAC Honorable Mention during the outdoor meet. As a sophomore, Murray secured second in the high jump for both the indoor HCAC meet (1.61 meters) and the outdoor HCAC meet (1.57 meters; 5 feet, 1.75 inche), collecting second-team all-HCAC honors in both meets.
Murray locked up the HCAC indoor high jump title as a junior, clearing a height of 1.65 meters (5 feet, 5 inches). During the outdoor conference meet, Murray totaled three individual medals and two relay medals. As an individual, she captured first in the high jump (1.60 meters), second in the 100 (12.86) and third in the 200 (26.20). Murray also contributed to a second-place finish (4:10.32) in the 4x400 and a third-place finish (50.36) in the 4x100. She earned first-team all-conference honors in both the indoor and outdoor meets.
Murray garnered first-team all-conference recognition during the HCAC Indoor Championships as a senior after receiving three individual medals and a relay medal. She defended her high jump title by clearing a height of 1.62 meters. Murray also claimed second (8.32) in the 60-meter dash and third (27.13) in the 200. She contributed to a third-place finish (4:17.24) in the 4x400.
Among NCAA Division III leaders, Murray finished 6 of 7 seasons ranked in the top 30 for the high jump and every season ranked in the top 70 for high jump. Her lifetime bests in the high jump were heights of 1.67 meters indoors and 1.65 meters outdoors. Murray received USTFCCCA All-Region honors for the high jump in all four indoor seasons as well as the outdoor season of her junior year. She was named a USTFCCCA All-Academic individual as a junior.
Murray captured the HCAC Field Athlete of the Week during her senior indoor season after winning the high jump (1.60 meters) and tying the facility record during the Coach Rob NCAC/OAC/HCAC Challenge. She also earned academic all-HCAC honors for the indoor and outdoor seasons of her senior year.
Murray graduated with a Marketing degree and earned a 3.603 GPA. She was named the Falls School of Business Outstanding Senior Award and is also a member of the Alpha Mu Gamma National Honor Society. Murray made the Dean's List three times. She has received the Center for Leadership Development Scholarship, the Massey Scholarship, the Reardon Scholarship, the Circle City Classic Scholarship and the Police & Firemen Association Scholarship. Murray was a member of the Black Student Association and served as a Spanish tutor.
The NCAA will announce the top 10 candidates in each division on a date in September that is yet to be announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.