FRANKLIN -- Anderson University women's swimming and diving junior Halle Strege punched her ticket to return to the NCAA D-III Diving Regionals during Saturday's Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference dual against Franklin.
Strege posted an 11-dive 1-meter score of 401.05 points, hitting the NCAA D-III 'B' qualifying standard of 395 points for the second time this year. The junior from McCordsville is making her second appearance after taking 13th place with a score of 361.45 points during the diving regional her freshman season. Strege missed her sophomore season due to injury.
"I'm really proud of Halle and how far she has come in such a short amount of time, especially after taking so much time off to rehab a back injury," assistant diving coach Andra Pavich said. "At the beginning of the season, she was determined to get back to diving and do better than she did her freshman year. She has been working really hard, and it's definitely showing when she competes. I'm excited to see how the rest of the season will go."
Strege is scheduled to compete in the 1-meter diving event at the NCAA regional Feb. 25 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Franklin (7-0, 5-0 HCAC) won the meet 237-57 victory against the Ravens (4-2, 3-2).
"(On Saturday), we fought hard," head coach Emma Maubach said. "I am proud of every single one of our athletes. They gave it their all, and I could not be prouder of their efforts."
Anderson hosts Asbury (4-2) in its home opener Friday at 5 p.m.
Men's Swimming
Franklin (6-0, 4-0) topped AU 224-40 in the men's competition.
Anderson High School's Devin Goodrich clocked a 100-yard butterfly personal-record time of 1:04.50 for the Ravens.
Anderson fielded a 400-yard freestyle relay team of Ben Hall, Cameron Stanley, Noah Scheffer and Evan Kropf that raced to a season-best time of 3:28.66.
The Ravens are set to host Asbury University (2-3) for their home opener on Friday at 5 p.m.
