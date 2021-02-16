Anderson University men's basketball standout Ronny Williams was selected as the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday.
The Ravens (7-3) put together a sweep of Bluffton University (10-3) over the weekend. Anderson fought past the Beavers 85-76 in overtime Friday. The Ravens then halted Bluffton with a 75-71 victory Saturday.
Williams, a former star at Liberty Christian, poured in 32 points, four steals and four assists during Friday's overtime win. The senior from Anderson drained three 3-pointers in overtime to help pull away from Bluffton. On the night, Williams knocked down 12 of 16 (75%) shots from the field and five of seven (71.4%) attempts from the perimeter.
Williams then notched 28 points during Saturday's win. For the week, Williams averaged 30 points, five rebounds and three steals. Williams drained 22 of 33 (66.7%) shots from the floor and nine of 15 (60%) attempts from behind the arc.
The Ravens are scheduled to face off with Hanover College (5-4) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Hanover.
