Six local divisions will compete for double points during the Spring Championships on Saturday at Anderson Speedway.
For the first time this season, the Thunder Roadsters will join the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models, Noble Wine & Spirits Thunder Cars, Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drive and two divisions in the Vintage Wrench Ford Division.
Caleb Rescher won for the first time last month when the Champion Racing Association Sportsman Late Models were in action.
Casteen Everidge finished second with Charlie Keevan coming home in third. Multiple-time champion Jeff Marcum drove to a fourth-place finish.
Anderson’s Ricky Craig used the right tire strategy to win the Thunder Car 100 followed by Jimmy Kirby and Ronnie Rose.
Cody Riley has a feature win in the Front Wheel Drive division with JD Blankenship and Josh Sage rounding out the top three.
Noah Allison has won two features in the Ford Division and set a new qualifying record for the division.
Brandon Winters and Mike Cranmer rounded out the top three in the Pro Division.
Qualifications are set for 5:30 p.m. with racing action at 7:30.
Adult tickets are $13 and $5 for children between the ages of 6 to 12. Children under 5 are admitted free.