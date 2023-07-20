ANDERSON -- Before there was a Daytona 500, Winchester 400 or Redbud 400, Anderson Speedway played host to the National Crown.
For the second year, the Vintage Wrench Ford Division drivers will look to add their name to the list of winners Saturday night in the 74th edition of the race sponsored by Tom Wood Honda.
Rickie Tharp is the defending race winner.
There will be two qualifying races for the National Crown to set the field for the 50-lap race on the Figure-8 course.
Noah Allison has dominated oval action in the division with five feature wins. But during the Figure 8 competition July 4, it was veterans of crossover action leading the way.
Michael Phipps scored the victory.
The McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models will contest a 75-lap feature, the final tune-up for the Madison County 200 on Aug. 5.
Jeff Marcum, a multi-time champion in the division, has recorded four feature wins this season. Danny Trent has a feature win in two starts.
But Marcum has been pressed all year by defending champion JP Crabtree, Charlie Keevan and Jason Powers.
The Marcum's Welding Front Wheel Drive division returns to action with JD Blankenship recording three wins and Cody Riley with two. Brandon Kindler and Josh Ebbert Jr. are knocking on the door for a victory.
The Midwest Champ Karts round out the racing program.
Qualifying is set for 6 p.m. and racing at 7:30.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for kids age 6-12 and free for all kids 5 and under.