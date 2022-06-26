ANDERSON – Kentucky driver Chuck Barnes Jr. finally got that long-anticipated win at Anderson Speedway.
Barnes has knocked on the door to victory lane several times in the past when the Champion Racing Association Street Stocks compete on the high-banked quarter-mile oval.
The win Saturday in the Tom Wood Honda 150 for Barnes came about when misfortune struck three other drivers with less than 10 laps remaining.
New Castle's Jason Atkinson took the lead following the half-way break at Lap 76 and held off Alan Williams Jr. who led the first 75 laps.
With the laps winding down, the seventh and final caution flag waved on Lap 133 when Cole Baxter blew a right rear tire entering Turn 1 and made contact with the car of J.P. Crabtree.
That put Jimmy Kirby, Andrew Teepe, Barnes, Ryan Amonett and Williams all right behind Atkinson to battle for the $3,000 pay day.
Teepe grabbed the lead from Atkinson, whose tires were going away, on Lap 140 with Kirby running third and Barnes in the fourth position.
On the next circuit, Atkinson got inside of Teepe entering Turn 4, and those two and Kirby rode up toward the outside retaining wall, allowing Barnes to drive underneath and into the lead.
At the finish, Barnes won by 1.97 seconds over Amonett with Dalton Connor coming home in third followed by Atkinson and Williams.
The red flag on Lap 114 when Anderson's Dawson Phillips spun in Turn 3, collecting the cars of Chad Pendleton, Josh Poore and Amonett. Only Amonett was able to continue.
Barnes used a tire saving strategy for the first 75 laps before starting to work his way to the front after starting 10th in the 30-car field.
“I wasn't real happy with the way things weren't going our way,” Barnes said in the Riley & Son Victory Lane. “We had a really good car. I was able to drive to the inside, which was not expected. I finally got a win here. It was very aggressive racing.”
Amonett said his crew worked really hard on making the repairs after he was caught up in the Lap 114 accident.
“I got into someone else's mess, but that's racing,” he said. “We had some bad luck and some good luck at the end -- good luck we've been looking at all year.”
Rookie Connor started 12th in the field and ran in the top 10 for much of the race, taking advantage of the melee at the end to earn a podium finish.
“I thought we had a 15th-place car until the last 10 laps,” he said. “Whatever happened up in the front helped me. We need to get the car a little bit better.”
Barnes set fast time during qualifying, but an invert of 10 put Williams and Atkinson on the front row.
Williams led the first 75 laps with Atkinson running a comfortable second with Brett Hudson, Teepe and Kirby holding down the top five positions.
IN OTHER RACING ACTION
James Kirby III won his third Noble Wine & Spirits Thunder Car feature of the year, and James Mikesell made it two consecutive feature wins in the Victory Wrench Ford Division. Doug Dugger won his second Thunder Roadster feature.