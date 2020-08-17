NEW CASTLE – Fort Wayne driver Austin Coe showed lots of patience on the tricky Mount Lawn Speedway to win the Raintree 100.
Coe scored the victory Sunday in the Champion Racing Association’s Sportsman Late Model race by leading the final 22 circuits after passing Chris Shannon with an inside pass on the front straight.
Coe ran in the top five for all 100 laps, moving into the second position when early leader RJ Norton Jr. was forced from competition on Lap 63 with an apparent mechanical problem.
Norton led the first 33 laps when he was passed by Shannon with an inside power move down the back straight.
The final 22 laps went caution free. Coe won by more than two seconds over Shannon with JP Crabtree, Tanner Jack and Cassten Everidge rounding out the top five.
The race got off to a slow start with the caution flag waving before a lap was in the books when Jack, battling for the lead with Norton, spun in the notorious short turn. That collected four other cars.
Jack spun a second time on Lap 30 coming off the fourth corner.
Early in the race, it was Jason Atkinson pressing Norton for the lead. But a tangle with several of the leading cars, that didn’t bring out the caution flag, on the restart damaged his car, and he retired from the race.
Multi-time Anderson Speedway champion Jeff Marcum ran in the top five but faded at the finish.
The CRA Sportsman return to action Saturday at Anderson Speedway for a 75-lap feature event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.