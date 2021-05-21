ANDERSON — Veteran driver Cody Coughlin will look for a three-peat in super late model wins Saturday at Anderson Speedway in the tune-up for the Redbud 400.
The Ohio driver won two 125-lap races in 2020 for the Champion Racing Association’s Super Series after a heated battle with Jack Dossey III last year in the second appearance of the series.
The Spring Fling presented by Mitch Smith Auto and Perfecto will include action for the Hart’s Auto Center Ford Division, where Shane Isgrigg is coming off two consecutive wins, and the Legends.
The Redbud 400 is set for July 12, and Saturday is the only chance for the super late model teams to make final preparations for that race.
Coughlin also won a 125-lap race in 2016, and Dossey took home the win in 2019.
TJ Reaid won three 125-lap races at Anderson Speedway from 2013 through 2014.
Several local drivers, including Dossey, will look to score a win on the high-banked quarter-mile oval.
Former CRA champion Greg VanAlst, fresh off a top-10 finish with the ARCA Menards Series at Kansas Speedway, will return to super late model action.
Pay Less Little 500 veteran Aaron Pierce along with Dalton Armstrong, Josh Ebbert, Mason Keller and Jaren Crabtree are all competing.
CRA regulars Brett Robinson, Hunter Jack, Michael Simko and Kyle Crump are on the entry list.
Qualifying is set for 6 p.m. with racing at 7:30. Adults tickets are $15, child tickets are $5 and children 5 and under are admitted free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.