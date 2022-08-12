ANDERSON -- There is a lot at stake this weekend at Anderson Speedway as the Champion Racing Association will crown a champion in the Four Crown Street Stock division.
The Four Crown is a series within the CRA Street Stock division, and a strong field of 20 cars are entered for the Tom Wood 150.
Chuck Barnes Jr. won the inaugural race of the season at Anderson Speedway with Terry Fisher Jr. claiming the second race.
Rookie competitor Dalton Conner currently has a slim 12-point lead over veteran New Castle competitor Jason Atkinson, a former winner at Anderson Speedway.
Fellow rookie Blaine Atkin is only 14 points back.
The CRA Late Model Sportsman division is also in action with the Cintas 100.
Jeff Marcum, a multi-time champion in the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models at the local racing facility, will seek his third win on the quarter-mile oval.
Cassten Everidge, who scored his first Anderson Speedway feature win last Saturday, is among the entries along with previous race winners Jim Crabtree Jr. and J.P. Crabtree.
The Vintage Wrench Ford Division returns to action along with the Thunder Roadsters
Saturday qualifying is set for 6 p.m. with racing at 7:30.
Adult tickets are $13, tickets are $5 for children between the ages of 6 and 12 and children under 5 are admitted free.