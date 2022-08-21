ANDERSON – Four of the five drivers leading the points standings entering the season championship night at Anderson Speedway secured their respective titles.
Danny Trent set fast time during qualifying for the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models for the 40-lap feature on byrider night Saturday.
Trent led all 40 laps chased for the entire distance by points leader J.P. Crabtree and Jim Crabtree Jr.
Trent had to hold off Crabtree on two restarts but at the end was pulling away to win by 1.5 seconds. Charlie Keevan and Kevin Gross rounded out the top five.
It was J.P. Crabtree's first championship at Anderson Speedway.
“It's been five years since I won a late model race here,” Trent said in the Riley & Sons Victory Lane. “I got an opportunity to run this brand new race car.
“The car got stronger the longer the race went. J.P. was strong on the restarts, but once the tire pressures came up this car, I could launch off the bottom.”
Crabtree, who recorded two wins in the past three weeks, said his car was set up better for a short run and Trent's set-up for the longer runs.
“Finished second, cars in one piece and we won the championship,” he said. “The car gained speed all year.
“Feels really good to be a champion here. A couple of days ago, I was looking at the list of drivers, all the big names that won championships here.”
The Vintage Wrench Ford Division remains unclear following the Saturday feature as officials confirm the points.
Jared Keller set fast time and led all 25 laps, but the crucial action took place in the battle for second.
James Mikesell entered the night with a slim lead over Allen Wagner.
The drivers were battling for the second spot when on Lap 23 they made contact on the back straight, sending both drivers to the back of the field on the restart.
Keller went on to win by .9 of a second over Noah Allison with Shelbie Crabtree claiming the third spot.
“We won opening night and have had some bad luck the rest of the year,” Keller said in victory lane.
Tylar Brown became the sixth different winner in eight races in the Marcum's Welding Front Wheel Drive Division.
Cody Riley dominated the early stages of the race until a broken axle sidelined him on Lap 18.
That gave Brown the lead over eventual champion Elliott McKinney with J.D. Blankenship coming home in third.
“I just wanted to finish the race,” McKinney said of his second consecutive title. “I hadn't finished in the past four races.”
Jimmy Kirby won his third Noble Wine & Spirit Thunder Car feature which gave him back-to-back championships in the division.
Doug Dugger was crowned the Thunder Roadster champion after winning his fourth feature of the year.