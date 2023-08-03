Nashville’s street course is the most recent addition to the IndyCar schedule, with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix having had its maiden race in 2021. The latest edition takes place Sunday.
Though only two races have been run on the downtown Nashville circuit, a reputation has already been earned.
Welcome to Crashville.
In its two races, there have been 18 cautions and a whopping 69 laps run under the yellow flag. Eighteen cars in two years have listed “crash” as the official reason for retirement.
Not all crashes end badly. Marcus Ericsson was seemingly taken out of contention when he clipped Sebastian Bourdais and went airborne five laps into the inaugural event in 2021, but he avoided suspension damage, worked his way up via other yellow flags and eventually won the race.
Survival at Nashville is not necessarily determined by the fittest. Luck plays a big role in the proceedings on the narrow layout.
“Every year, the race always seems to be chaotic and a bit of a coin flip,” Arrow McLaren driver Alexander Rossi said.
The chaos has split opinion among race fans. Some love it for the random outcomes it can produce. Others dislike it for the same reason, as racing prowess can take a back seat to managing attrition.
Being slotted into the first weekend of August means heat also is a factor. Temperatures are forecast to be near 90 degrees, and for the first time for this event rain is also in the forecast.
“This weekend will be a test to a lot of the training we've done in the offseason just because of how humid and hot it will be, as it usually is every single year,” Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward said. “It's a very tough, physical race because of the heat, and it's also a bumpy and challenging track.”
The challenge for the IndyCar field is whether anyone has a championship challenge for IndyCar points leader Alex Palou.
Since the series unified in 2008, Palou has the second-largest points lead at this stage of the season. Palou has a massive 80-point advantage over second-place Josef Newgarden.
Newgarden demonstrated a title challenge is possible with a two-race sweep at the Iowa Speedway doubleheader in late July that cut a big chunk out of Palou’s one-time triple-digit points lead, but a lot would have to break right for Palou to be put into jeopardy.
The biggest lead surrendered at this stage of the season was Juan Pablo Montoya's 46-point lead wiped out by Scott Dixon in 2015.
Making it an even bigger problem for the rest of the IndyCar field, Chip Ganassi Racing has won both of the previous Nashville races -- Ericsson in 2021 and Dixon in 2022.
“Chip Ganassi Racing has managed to get wins in both years, so hopefully we can make it three in a row,” Palou said. “We’ve had a ton of speed there, and it will be about surviving to get to victory lane on Sunday. It is exciting to get to this stretch of the championship run.”
Practice begins Friday. Qualifying is at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. The race is at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday and will be broadcast on NBC.
INDYCAR ANNOUNCES NASHVILLE FUTURE
IndyCar announced Thursday night the 2024 season finale will take place in Nashville on the weekend of Sept. 13-15.
The race will be run on a new 2.17-mile, seven-turn circuit that will utilize the popular Lower Broadway entertainment district but still retain a course that takes cars over the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge used on the current layout.
This will be the last year of the current iteration of the Nashville street circuit. Construction of the Tennessee Titans’ new stadium will take away a portion of the physical plant IndyCar currently uses.
As part of moving Nashville to the season finale, IndyCar will hold its 2024 season awards ceremony at the Schmerhorn Symphony Center. It has been held at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Since 2019, IndyCar has finished at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in the Monterey, California, region. Prior to that, the IndyCar season finale was at California’s Sonoma Raceway from 2015-18.
IndyCar will still go to Laguna Seca. It has been suggested the race could move to the spring, to help fill the month-long gap between the opener at St. Petersburg and the second race at Texas.