ANDERSON -- The winner of the ARCA race at Daytona this year, Greg VanAlst has entered the Madison County 200.
The Madison County 200 on Saturday at Anderson Speedway will be the longest race ever for the Champion Racing Association Sportsman Late Models.
VanAlst, a former CRA Super Series champion, opened the season in February by becoming the first county resident to win at Daytona International Speedway.
He has been competing in recent weeks in the Xfinity Series with NASCAR.
The starting field for the event will consist of 24 cars with a five-to-10 inversion following qualifications. The top 20 qualifiers will be locked into the starting field with the remainder of the field set by a last-chance race.
The driver to beat at Anderson Speedway is multi-time champion Jeff Marcum, who has won five times this year, including the last visit by the CRA Sportsman Late Models.
Drivers expected to be in the field include Danny Trent, a winner with the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models, and Caleb Rescher, who won a CRA race earlier this year.
The Noble Wine & Spirit Thunder Cars return to action with a 40-lap feature. Ricky Craig, Ronnie Rose and Ron Phipps have all scored two victories.
Shirley driver Dave McConnell is looking for that first feature win after five runner-up finishes.
The Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drive division, where JD Blankenship picked up his fourth feature win last weekend, will also be in action. Cody Riley has two feature victories.
Qualifying is set for 5:30 p.m. and racing at 7:30.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for kids age 6 to 12 and free for all kids 5 and under.