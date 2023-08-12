SPEEDWAY -- Scott Dixon made his 319th consecutive IndyCar start Saturday in the Gallagher Grand Prix, an all-time IndyCar record.
Given Dixon was 15th to start on the grid, it was easy to think his starting streak would be his only distinction of the day on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
The New Zealander once again demonstrated, however, he isn’t just around to make up the numbers.
Dixon, who spun on the opening lap, got well in a hurry. He used excellent pit strategy, his uncanny fuel and tire management and held off pole-sitter Graham Rahal in a taut duel to the finish to win the Gallagher Grand Prix by 0.4779 of a second.
Dixon, driving a Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing, won his 54th career CART/IndyCar race, second only to A.J. Foyt on the all-time win list. Dixon, who earned his first win of the season, earned a victory for the 19th consecutive season.
“What it all comes down to for me is I love racing. That's the fun part for me, is when the race starts or when we go even to a test, I enjoy being in the car,” Dixon said. “It's tough. The IndyCar Series right now is extremely competitive. There's so much depth between the driver and team combos that it's very hard to win.
“You constantly are chasing a moving target, which is fun. That's what keeps you, I think, fresh, inspired.”
Rahal was frustrated to finish second but tipped his cap to Dixon’s excellence.
“Look, 19 straight years with a win doesn't happen by luck. There's nobody else that's anywhere close to that,” Rahal said.
There was the usual chaotic first lap on the Indianapolis road course -- along with restart brilliance from an unlikely source.
Unheralded Andretti Autosport driver Devlin DeFrancesco, who has never had a top-10 career finish in 31 starts, had a spectacular start to the race.
Starting fifth and initially pinned on the inside of the track by the drivers in front of him, the Canadian veered outside, found an opening and outbraked Rahal into Turn 1.
The accident occurred in Turn 7. On the outside of the turn, Dixon had a minor collision with teammate Alex Palou and spun to avoid harder contact.
“Now I can say I got a spin-and-win at Indy, which is pretty cool. I know it's on the road course and doesn't count, but I'll still go with that story,” Dixon said.
The larger wreck involved rookie Marcus Armstrong, who spun in the turn and collected Romain Grosjean, Colton Herta and Josef Newgarden. Newgarden, who was second in IndyCar points, started near the rear of the field due to qualifying ineffectiveness and a grid penalty.
Newgarden finished 25th, and his championship challenge suffered a mortal blow as points leader Palou finished seventh. Dixon passed Newgarden in the points as well. Palou has a 101-point advantage with three races left.
The Lap 1 yellow flag was the only one of the race, but Rahal thought it was impactful.
“I knew when Dixie pitted, I was like son of a -- You give the guy an inch, he's going to get a mile. He's the best at saving fuel, going fast, doing the things he does,” said Rahal, who thought the six laps under yellow were too many.
DeFrancesco eventually fell through the field (he finished 19th) as he was on primary tires with his rivals, including Rahal, on the alternate red compound. Rahal passed DeFrancesco for the lead in Turn 1 on Lap 9.
It was Rahal’s race, seemingly to lose, for the first two-thirds of its running, but Dixon managed to make his red alternate tires last for long green-flag stints.
And no one saves fuel quite like Dixon can.
“I was actually shocked just the pace that we had. The car just kept doing the same lap times, mid 73s to 74 flats. The fuel mileage, huge credit to Honda and HPD, it was remarkably easy to get,” Dixon said. “I think the pace and obviously the tire deg (degradation) that we didn't really witness too much was fantastic.”
With 25 laps to go, it was clear Dixon’s long stints paid off after his final pit stop. With challengers Rahal, Pato O’Ward and Christian Lundgaard still having to pit, Dixon had the track position to gap them when they did.
Dixon led by 6.1 seconds with 19 laps to go, but Rahal began to reel him in. Ticking off nearly a third-of-a-second per lap, Rahal was within sight of Dixon with under five laps to go.
Lapped traffic played a supporting role in the finale, Rahal got briefly hung up by Ryan Hunter-Reay as he chased Dixon down. When Rahal finally lapped Hunter-Reay, he gestured at him as he drove by.
“I wasn't very pleased. Ryan is a very close friend, so I'm not going to say much. I didn't think it needed to be a lap-and-a-half or two laps for him to let me by,” Rahal said.
Both drivers were on old tires by race end. Though Rahal was on Dixon’s wing entering Turn 1 on the penultimate lap, he didn’t have the tires or an advantage in push-to-pass, to take the lead.
Next for IndyCar is its final oval race of the season at World Wide Technology Raceway, formerly known as Gateway, in Madison, Illinois, just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis. The race takes place Aug. 27.