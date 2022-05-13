Double points are on the line during the Byrider Spring Championships at Anderson Speedway on Saturday.
Drivers in six divisions will look to make an early statement in the chase for the track championships.
Jim Crabtree Jr. holds a slight points leader over Buddy Davis in the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Model division.
Crabtree was the most recent winner in the division when several leaders were involved in late-race incidents.
Defending Late Model champion Jeff Marcum won the Champion Racing Association race earlier this year but didn’t compete in the most recent event in the division.
Elliott McKinney, the most recent winner in the Marcum's Welding Front Wheel Drive Division, has a five-point lead over Terrill Willhoite -- the winner of the first feature race in the division.
James Kirby III has won both feature events, including a 100-lap feature, in the Noble Wine & Spirits Thunder Car Division.
His father, Jimmy, is currently second in points after winning the championship in 2021.
Dawson West captured a thrilling Vintage Wrench Ford Division race last Saturday. Jared Keller was the winner of the first feature of the year.
The Thunder Roadsters and Midwest Champ Carts are both making their first appearance of the season.
Qualifications are set for 5:30 p.m. Racing starts at 7:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $13, $5 for children between the ages of 6 and 12 and children 5 and under are admitted free.