ANDERSON – Tight racing was strongly in evidence at Anderson Speedway on Saturday night with the winners in three feature events decided in the closing laps.
Brandon Huff for the third time captured the Coyote Racing Series feature on the high-banked quarter mile oval on a night presented by the U.S. Army.
Brad Copen took the early lead chased by Stephen Cox and Chad Lemmerman with Huff and fast-qualifier Joe Quinn outside the top five.
By Lap 7, Quinn was running second -- using the high groove to gain several positions for a restart.
On Lap 9, Quinn took the lead from Copen with an outside move on the front straight, and Huff claimed the second spot just two laps later.
For the next 18 laps, Huff looked inside and outside of Quinn to make the move to grab the top spot. On the final lap, Huff used the high line entering Turn 1 and passed Quinn for the win.
Copen finished third followed by Spencer Stineman and Lemmerman.
“It was not easy at all,” Huff said in the Riley & Son's Winner's Circle. “That was a fun race. Joe was tough, and I saw an opening on the outside and let it hand out there and it stuck.”
Anderson's Elliott McKinney chased down visiting Ohio driver Corey Plunkett in the closing laps to win the Marcum's Welding Front Wheel Drive Division feature race.
Plunkett took the lead early in the race and was chased by fellow Buckeye state competitor Alec Young and Terrill Willhoite, the most recent feature winner in the division.
The caution flag waved on Lap 2 when Colin Grissom made heavy contact with the outside retaining wall on the back straight.
McKinney moved into the second spot on Lap 5, and for the next 12 laps was glued to the rear bumper of Plunkett's car.
As the two leaders encountered lapped traffic, McKinney was able to use the outside groove to take the lead on the front straight.
McKinney went on to win by a half-second over Plunkett with Young, Willhoite and Thomas Winger rounding out the top five.
“I've got this car handling,” McKinney said. “Anyone outmotors me, but they can't outhandle me. Finally lapped traffic worked in my favor. I think this is the only time it has happened.”
Muncie driver Dawson West took the lead from his brother, Jordan, on Lap 9 and held off two visiting Kentucky drivers to win the Vintage Wrench Ford Division feature.
After taking the lead, fast-qualifier Daniel Darrett and John Lister swapped second place several times over the closing laps, with West maintaining a car-length lead.
Coming off the final corner, West used lapped traffic as a pick and went on to win by .279 of a second over Lister, Darrett, Jordan West and Jared Keller.
“That was a battle,” West said. “I knew they were right behind me and was able to use the lapped car to protect the low line.”
Scotty Tomasik inherited the lead in the Midwest Modified Tour feature when early leader Joe Beaver, Jacob Owens and Robbie Wyman tangled on the back straight.
Once out front, Tomasik was able to drive away from the field with Jeremy Jackson finishing second followed by Beaver, Jason Atkinson and Adam Lee.