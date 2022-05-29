INDIANAPOLIS – Chip Ganassi Racing recorded it's fifth Indianapolis 500 victory, but it wasn't the expected winning driver.
Marcus Ericsson brought Ganassi Racing the prize Sunday following an unbelievable mistake by Scott Dixon.
Dixon started on the pole position and led 95 laps and was leading the race when he entered the pits for the final time on Lap 176.
He was penalized for speeding on pit road and had to make another trip down pit lane.
“I just messed up,” he said.
Dixon finished 21st.
Ericsson passed Pato O'Ward with Ericsson's teammate, Tony Kanaan, closing on the front pair.
Jimmie Johnson brought out the fourth caution flag on Lap 195, crashing in Turn 2.
Officials red-flagged the race, setting up a shootout to the finish.
Ericsson did everything possible to break the draft for O'Ward over the final two laps, snaking his way down the front and back straightaways. When the caution flag waved on Lap 201 for a crash by Sage Karam, it gave Ericsson the victory over O'Ward with teammate Kanaan coming home third followed by Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi.
“It's the biggest win of my career by a million miles,” Ericsson said. “This is the biggest race in the world, and you dream of winning it.”
Ericsson said the night before the race he was talking about different scenarios with Dario Franchitti.
“We had a good last pit sequence, and when I took the lead I hoped it was the winning move,” he said. “The only way we could lose was if there was a caution. There was a caution.
“That 10 minutes during the red flag was the longest of my life. I had a plan, and I executed it. I knew Pato would make a run and wanted him to go to the outside. I was not going to lift.”
Ericsson said there was an explosion of emotions when the realization of winning the Indy 500 sank in.
It was Ganassi's first win in 10 years, when Franchitti drove into victory lane.
Ericsson becomes the second driver from Sweden to win the Indianapolis 500, joining 1999 winner Kenny Brack.
Brack called Ericsson via Zoom to congratulate him.
“Kenny always told me you have to work hard to get somewhere,” Ericsson said.
Ganassi served as race strategist for Ericsson, and following the final pit stop he never lifted.
“It's a bummer,” O'Ward said of the second-place finish. “We have some work to do, but we'll be back next year.
“We didn't have enough downforce at the end, but we were right there. I was able to get along side, but I knew he (Ericsson) wasn't going to back out.
“I don't think I could have done anything better. I was surprised at the pace they had on the straights. I was trying to time it out.”
Kanaan said he was emotional on the cool down lap after his third-place finish.
“I know my days are numbered,” he said. “There may be another one next year, but as of right now this was my last one.”
Kanaan said it was frustrating to get so close to a second win at Indianapolis.
“Obviously, our cars were pretty good,” he said. “He (Ericsson) deserved it.”
Team Penske was never a factor to win a record 19th Indy 500 with Josef Newgarden coming home 13th and Will Power 15th.
Turn 2 was a trouble spot throughout the day with Rinus Veekay, Romain Grosjean and Jimmie Johnson crashing in the same corner and Penske driver Scott McLaughlin crashing in Turn 3.
Ganassi Racing teammates Dixon and Alex Palou dominated the first 70 laps of the race, swapping the point several times.
But during the two caution periods, Palou had to pit for fuel while the pits were closed and had to make a second stop -- plummeting down the running order. He rallied from 33rd to finish ninth.